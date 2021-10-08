Vehicle strikes Sun Prairie ambulance, injuring 2 paramedics as driver flees, officials say

Two Sun Prairie paramedics had minor injuries after the ambulance they were driving to the hospital with a patient inside was struck by a vehicle Thursday night before the driver fled the scene, Sun Prairie officials said in a statement.
The ambulance was being driven on Highway 151 near North Bristol Street when another vehicle hit the emergency vehicle from behind at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to a joint statement from Sun Prairie police, fire and EMS. A non-emergency patient in the ambulance, who was stable prior to the crash, had no crash-related injuries and was taken to a hospital in a different ambulance, the statement said.
Both paramedics were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released shortly later, the statement said.
"I am grateful that our paramedics were not badly injured and that they will return home safely to their families tonight," Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said in the statement. "They will have some time off to rest and we look forward to having them back to work soon."
Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle, who fled the scene, according to the statement, and the ambulance was slightly damaged but able to be driven back to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.