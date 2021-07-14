 Skip to main content
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Far East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on the Far East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 151 northbound, just north of Interstate 90, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

The pedestrian died, and no further details were released as the investigation is continuing, Bauman said.

Madison police traffic specialists and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and traffic was diverted away from the area for about three hours, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

The death is the third in recent weeks on the road, which also is East Washington Avenue. The other two deaths have occurred in the urban portion of the road closer to Downtown: A hit-and-run incident killed a 30-year-old pedestrian on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street in the early morning hours of June 26, and a bicyclist died after being struck by a car at the intersection at Pawling Street on July 2.

