Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Far East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police say

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on the Far East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 151 northbound, just north of Interstate 90, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

The pedestrian died, and no further details were released as the investigation is continuing, Bauman said.

Madison police traffic specialists and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and traffic was diverted away from the area for about three hours, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.