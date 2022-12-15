 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle stolen from West Side car dealer, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A vehicle was stolen Wednesday afternoon from a West Side car dealer, Madison police reported.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle was stolen from Russ Darrow Kia, 6525 Odana Road, happened on Sunday and was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

