Vehicle stolen from North Side spotted in Illinois within hours, police say

A pair of vehicles were stolen from homes early Wednesday, with one recovered and a second spotted by police in Illinois, Madison police said.
The first vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 2300 block of Teal Drive on the Southwest Side around 3:30 a.m., Officer Lorie Anderson said in a report. Police initially responded down the street to the 5300 block of Denton Place after callers saw people checking homes and vehicles with flashlights.
Police later found the stolen vehicle and returned it to the owner, Anderson said.
Later Wednesday morning at 6:23 a.m., police responded to a residential burglary involving a stolen vehicle on the 1900 block of Sheridan Drive on the North Side, Anderson said. Two hours later, police in Elgin, Illinois contacted Madison police to report the stolen vehicle was driving erratically through the city.
Anderson said it was not clear as of late Wednesday if Elgin authorities recovered the stolen car.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.