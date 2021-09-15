 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle stolen from North Side spotted in Illinois within hours, police say
alert

Vehicle stolen from North Side spotted in Illinois within hours, police say

Police Line

A pair of vehicles were stolen from homes early Wednesday, with one recovered and a second spotted by police in Illinois, Madison police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The first vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 2300 block of Teal Drive on the Southwest Side around 3:30 a.m., Officer Lorie Anderson said in a report. Police initially responded down the street to the 5300 block of Denton Place after callers saw people checking homes and vehicles with flashlights. 

Police later found the stolen vehicle and returned it to the owner, Anderson said. 

Later Wednesday morning at 6:23 a.m., police responded to a residential burglary involving a stolen vehicle on the 1900 block of Sheridan Drive on the North Side, Anderson said. Two hours later, police in Elgin, Illinois contacted Madison police to report the stolen vehicle was driving erratically through the city.

Anderson said it was not clear as of late Wednesday if Elgin authorities recovered the stolen car. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics