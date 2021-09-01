Vehicle stolen from Near West Side garage

A vehicle was stolen from a Near West Side home using a garage door opener left in an unlocked car overnight, Madison police said.
The car was stolen from a residence Wednesday at the 700 block of Chapman Street, Madison police officer Lorie Anderson said in a statement. Using a garage opener found in an unlocked car left outside, the thief entered the home and stole the other car using keys found inside.
Other vehicles in the area had been searched but nothing else was stolen, Anderson said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
