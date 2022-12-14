 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle stolen from car dealership lot Sunday, reported Tuesday, Madison police says

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The Madison police department is investigating a vehicle was stolen from Russ Darrow car dealership, 6500 block of Odana Road, on Sunday, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police were called to Russ Darrow car dealership Tuesday in the late afternoon for a report of a vehicle being stolen off the lot. Surveillance footage then showed the theft actually happened Sunday, Dec. 11, Fryer said.

Russ Darrow's Odana Road location specifies in Kia models, which have been reported as easier to steal since they lack common forms of anti-theft technology.

No arrests have been made so far, Fryer said.

The investigation is ongoing.

