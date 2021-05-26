 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle stolen after Far East Side residents leave it unlocked with keys inside, Madison police say
alert

Vehicle stolen after Far East Side residents leave it unlocked with keys inside, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday night after Far East Side residents left it unlocked in their driveway with the keys inside, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Stuart Court on a report of a residential burglary, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The residents were home and they looked out when they heard their garage door open to see a person in their vehicle, which they had left unlocked in their driveway with the keys and garage door opener inside, Gibson said.

Another suspect was going through another car in their driveway, but when the suspects saw the residents, they drove off in one of the vehicles, Gibson said.

The suspects and the stolen vehicle had not been located, as of early Wednesday morning, and nothing appeared to be taken from the garage, Gibson said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics