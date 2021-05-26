Vehicle stolen after Far East Side residents leave it unlocked with keys inside, Madison police say

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday night after Far East Side residents left it unlocked in their driveway with the keys inside, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Stuart Court on a report of a residential burglary, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

The residents were home and they looked out when they heard their garage door open to see a person in their vehicle, which they had left unlocked in their driveway with the keys and garage door opener inside, Gibson said.

Another suspect was going through another car in their driveway, but when the suspects saw the residents, they drove off in one of the vehicles, Gibson said.

The suspects and the stolen vehicle had not been located, as of early Wednesday morning, and nothing appeared to be taken from the garage, Gibson said.

