A vehicle was shot up and shell casings were found in Janesville after several callers reported gunshots Saturday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, several callers reported shots fired in the area of West Memorial Drive and North Grant Avenue, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Officers located several shell casings in the street and a vehicle struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of North Grant Avenue, Severson said.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is continuing, Severson said.

Police ask any Janesville resident who lives in and around the area of West Memorial Drive and North Grant Avenue to check their home security cameras/footage from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday and report it to Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.