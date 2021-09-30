Vehicle riddled by bullets in shooting not reported for hours, Fitchburg police say

A vehicle was riddled by bullets early Wednesday morning in a shooting not reported for hours, Fitchburg police reported.
At about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Fitchburg officers responded to an apartment complex parking lot in the 2300 block of Post Road on a report of property damage, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Arriving officers learned that that the caller’s unoccupied car had been hit by several bullets and at least one also struck the 24-unit apartment building, Hartwick said, adding that the investigation determined that the car was the shooter’s intended target.
No injuries were reported from the gunshots, Hartwick said.
Investigators believe the incident likely occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, though there were no calls reporting the gunshots at that time, Hartwick said.
No suspect information or description was available for release and the investigation is continuing, Hartwick said.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.