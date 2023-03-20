One person in a vehicle that was being pursued by a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy was killed when the vehicle left the road and crashed Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath said the vehicle was seen by a Jefferson County deputy traveling at high speed as it entered Watertown around 12:30 p.m. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went faster and left Watertown, traveling east on Highway 16 into the town of Ixonia.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass other motorists and left the road. One of the vehicle's occupants was thrown from it in the crash and died at the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Milbrath said.

Because the crash involves a Jefferson County deputy, the State Patrol will investigate the crash.