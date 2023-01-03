Vehicle-pedestrian crash has segment of Syene Road closed, Fitchburg police say

The crash at about 6:30 a.m. closed South Syene Rd. between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

More details about the crash and closure will be released later, McCarthy said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.