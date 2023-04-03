A vehicle owner’s revoked driver’s license led to a fifth OWI for the man who was driving the vehicle early Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.

A Janesville officer stopped the vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on South Willard Street at Schaller Avenue because the registered owner had a revoked driver’s license, Sgt. SD Welte said in a statement.

The driver, Yam Lim, 40, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment, failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was arrested on tentative charges of OWI, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Lim has four OWI convictions, Welte said.

Lim consented to a blood draw, and is being held at the Rock County Jail until he goes to court, Welte said.