Vehicle, items taken in burglary at Far West Side house, Madison police say
Vehicle, items taken in burglary at Far West Side house, Madison police say

A vehicle and items were taken in a burglary at a Far West Side house overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the 9400 block of White Fox Lane on a report about 7:40 a.m. Thursday of a residential burglary overnight, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

The victim reported a suspect or suspects entered the home taking miscellaneous personal items and a 2015 Red Volvo XC60 SUV vehicle, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

