Madison police have identified the vehicle used in a hit-and-run crash that left a man and his dog dead earlier this month on the city's Southwest Side.

The vehicle is a blue 2011 Chevy Malibu, possibly with the temporary license plate U5718U, V5528E or ASX5330 and a vehicle identification number of 1G1ZB5E10BF262478.

Police have determined the vehicle was stolen and said it likely has heavy damage to its front end and windshield.

Stephen G. Fleck, 66, of Madison, and his dog were killed when the vehicle hit them in the 6500 block of Schroeder Road about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. There were no witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

