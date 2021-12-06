 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle hit with gunfire while man inside on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert top story

Vehicle hit with gunfire while man inside on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man was sitting inside of his vehicle Sunday evening on the Southwest Side when the car was struck with gunfire, Madison police said. The man was uninjured.  

CoinOS CEO Kris Constable and NextWorldLeader Managing Partner Shannon Allen discuss how crypto holders can protect themselves from hackers and mitigate their cybersecurity risk. "Not your keys, not your crypto," Constable said, echoing the mantra of the digital asset space.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Schroder Road just before 9:50 p.m. because of multiple reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. 

Police found 10 shell casings in the area, Fryer said. No injuries were reported. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics