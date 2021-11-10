 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle hit by Amtrak train in Jefferson County, authorities say
topical alert

Vehicle hit by Amtrak train in Jefferson County, authorities say

081017-lt-nws-amtrak-2.jpg (copy)

An Amtrak train rolls into the La Crosse depot.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

A vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Jefferson County on Wednesday though the condition of the driver is unknown at this time, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. 

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The vehicle crossed the train tracks on River Valley Road in the town of Ixonia at 1:24 p.m. when it was hit by an eastbound train, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement. 

The only person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for "precautionary measures" and the Sheriff's Office did not know if the driver was injured. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics