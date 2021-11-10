Vehicle hit by Amtrak train in Jefferson County, authorities say

A vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Jefferson County on Wednesday though the condition of the driver is unknown at this time, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle crossed the train tracks on River Valley Road in the town of Ixonia at 1:24 p.m. when it was hit by an eastbound train, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.
The only person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for "precautionary measures" and the Sheriff's Office did not know if the driver was injured.