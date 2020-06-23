Vehicle debris, shell casings found after shots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Vehicle debris and shell casings were found after shots were reported on the Southwest Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Multiple callers reported hearing five or six gunshots along with a vehicle taking off and glass breaking in the area of Helena Parkway and Britta Drive behind a BP gas station on Verona Frontage shortly after 9:30 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Officers located four 9mm shell casings and vehicle debris in that area and from witness statements, it appears the incident may have originated at the BP with the vehicle or vehicles rapidly exiting the business through some grass/mud and onto Britta where the bike path meets the road, Hartman said.
No additional property damage was found and no injuries have been reported, Hartman said, adding that video is being reviewed by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Former store clerk gets probation for cashing stolen $25K lottery ticket
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say
Suspect taken into custody after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say
Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say
‘Parking rage’: Knife-wielding woman flees when other driver calls 911, Madison police say
Man arrested for battering woman holding baby, injuring police dog, authorities say
Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say
15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say
5 injured when intoxicated SUV driver crashes into Metro bus on West Side, Madison police say
2 arrested after abandoning stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on North Side, Madison police say
North Side resident suffers minor injury dodging sword swung by neighbor, Madison police say
Man charged with attempted homicide in weekend Madison shooting
WDE Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces 5th OWI after nearly dying in motorcycle crash, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.