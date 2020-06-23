Vehicle debris, shell casings found after shots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vehicle debris and shell casings were found after shots were reported on the Southwest Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported hearing five or six gunshots along with a vehicle taking off and glass breaking in the area of Helena Parkway and Britta Drive behind a BP gas station on Verona Frontage shortly after 9:30 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers located four 9mm shell casings and vehicle debris in that area and from witness statements, it appears the incident may have originated at the BP with the vehicle or vehicles rapidly exiting the business through some grass/mud and onto Britta where the bike path meets the road, Hartman said.

No additional property damage was found and no injuries have been reported, Hartman said, adding that video is being reviewed by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

