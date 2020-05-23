Vehicle damaged by shots fired by person in other vehicle on Far East Side, Madison police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A vehicle was damaged by gunshots fired by a person in another vehicle Friday night on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

A caller reported being followed by a red Jeep Grand Cherokee from the East Towne area to the 3700 block of Morning Road shortly before 11 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The caller said that as they passed by the red Jeep, a white male with blonde hair wearing a hat who was in the Jeep began to shoot at them, Hartman said.

The caller’s vehicle was hit twice but they weren’t injured before fleeing the area, Hartman said.

Officers found four shell casings and damage to the caller’s vehicle, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

