Vehicle cuts driver off on Beltline ramp, occupants get out of vehicle, 1 punches driver, Madison police say
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A vehicle cut a driver off on a Beltline ramp, several occupants got out and one punched the driver, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. on May 26 on the South Gammon Road on ramp to the westbound Beltline (Highway 12), officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Officers responded there on a report of a fight in progress and made contact with a driver who reported that they were driving on the entrance ramp when a vehicle cut in front of them and stopped quickly, Malloy said.

The driver said as they came to a stop, four to five people got out of the other vehicle and approached the driver’s vehicle in an aggressive manner. The driver remained in their vehicle, and one suspect punched the driver in the face, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

