Vehicle crashes with bus in Madison after chase, police say
One suspect was arrested Monday after crashing into a bus and fleeing from police in both a car and then on foot, along with one other suspect, Madison police said. 

The bus only had two adults inside and neither were injured, Madison police Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a vehicle on Interstate 94 approaching the Badger Interchange when officers stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns, Eull said. 

Shortly after, the driver of the same vehicle crashed into a bus on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive in Madison around 4:16 p.m., Eull said. Both vehicles were traveling westbound. 

The suspect vehicle had damage that was "disabling," so the two occupants fled the scene on foot, Eull said. 

Law enforcement arrested one of the suspects in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue with the help of a citizen, Eull said. The other was not found. 

Madison police investigated the crash and helped the State Patrol look for the second vehicle occupant. 

