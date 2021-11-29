Vehicle crashes with bus in Madison after chase, police say

One suspect was arrested Monday after crashing into a bus and fleeing from police in both a car and then on foot, along with one other suspect, Madison police said.
The bus only had two adults inside and neither were injured, Madison police Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.
Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home. The animal appeared to have some small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into the wild without any further injury. Video provided by the Wausau Police Department.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a vehicle on Interstate 94 approaching the Badger Interchange when officers stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns, Eull said.
Shortly after, the driver of the same vehicle crashed into a bus on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive in Madison around 4:16 p.m., Eull said. Both vehicles were traveling westbound.
The suspect vehicle had damage that was "disabling," so the two occupants fled the scene on foot, Eull said.
Law enforcement arrested one of the suspects in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue with the help of a citizen, Eull said. The other was not found.
Madison police investigated the crash and helped the State Patrol look for the second vehicle occupant.
Photos: Looking back at deadly 100-car pileup on foggy interstate in 2008
I-90 Vehicles
Emergency vehicles, cars and people fill I-90 after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 near Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Vehicle Flip
A State Patrol Officer speaks to people next to their vehicle that turned over in an accident on the west bond lane of I-90, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis. Multiple cars and trucks in different sections of I-90 East and West lanes collided due to dense fog.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Tire.jpg
A tire rests in the I-90 East bound lane after a multiple car accident due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Standing
People stand around on I-90 in dense fog after multiple accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes shut down traffic, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Semi Car
A car sits near a semi-truck after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in near Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Raymod
Carrie Raymond suffered a mild concussion and was carried off to an ambulance after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Person
A person is assited by emergency personnel after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Patrol Bus
A State Patrol officer walks off of the Madison city bus provided for people who after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Help
Rescue workers help a women hurt in a multiple car accident on I-90 in the west bound that occured during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Firefighter
A firefighter walks down I-90 east bound after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Cell Phone
One man, left talks on a cell phone as a nothing looks a damage on a car after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Trooper
State Trooper L.C. Block, center right, holds the hands of Carter Raymond far right and his cousin Kyle Czarnik as Kyle's mother Andrea Thorngren holds her sons hand and walk away from the Multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison in dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Patrol Officer
A State Patrol Officer walks pass a semi-truck involved in a multiple car accident due to dense fog on I-90 East bound near Madison, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Car Side
State Patrol officers survey the damage on a vehicle after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Bus
R.J. Callaway, back to camera, helps people onto a Madison city bus to get out of the cold after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.