Vehicle carrying children hit with bullets on Southwest Side, police say

Bullets shattered the back window of a car carrying children as their mother drove through the Southwest Side late Sunday night, police said.

Shortly before midnight, a woman was driving her children through the 6100 block of of Birch Hill Road when she heard the sound of gunfire, and her vehicle being hit. The rear window of the vehicle was shattered and a round flew between the two children, ages 13 and 5, Madison police spokesman Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

After hearing the shots, the woman heard the sound of another vehicle speeding away. No one in the woman's vehicle was hurt, Gibson said.

Madison police investigated the scene and found multiple shell casings in the area. An investigation is ongoing, Gibson said.

