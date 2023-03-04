A vehicle that was carjacked on the Far East Side last month was found Friday morning in Mazomanie, Madison police reported.

The vehicle will be processed for evidence, but no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an updated statement on the case.

At about 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, a man was warming up his vehicle in a driveway in the 6400 block of East Buckeye Road when the door was opened and he was pulled from the vehicle and thrown into the snow, Fryer said.

The thief then got in the vehicle and drove away, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.