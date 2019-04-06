Two or three armed men broke into a vehicle and apartment in Fitchburg Friday night, police said.
Police were originally called to a parking lot in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail for a shots fired call at about 11 p.m., police said.
Officers found no shots were fired at the scene, but the reported sounds were noises made by the men breaking into a vehicle, police said.
Witnesses told police that two or three men armed with handguns and a shotgun broke into the vehicle then entered an apartment associated with the vehicle, police said.
The men stole several items from the apartment and left the scene on foot heading south, police said.
No injuries were reported, police said, and there is no reason the public would be in danger.
One of the men was described as black with light skin, about 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build, police said. He had short hair and a white tee shirt.
Another man was described as black, about 20 to 25 years old, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a heavy build and wearing red clothing.
There was no description of a third person, police said.