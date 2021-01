Vehicle among items stolen as 2 Southwest Side homes hit by burglars, Madison police say

A vehicle was among the items stolen as two Southwest Side homes were hit by burglars this week, Madison police reported.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, homeowners in the 400 block of Cosgrove Drive reported someone had entered their home overnight and an Xbox, iPad, purses, and other valuables were missing, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said.

In addition, a car in the driveway was rummaged through and a garage door opener was missing, Grigg said.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a homeowner in the 9000 block of Silverton Lane woke up to find a laptop and purse missing from her kitchen, Grigg said in a report.

She then found her overhead garage door open with her 2014 Nissan Rogue missing from the driveway, and another car inside the garage that appeared to have been rummaged through, Grigg said.

