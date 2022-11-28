Vape pens stolen in burglary of North Side gas station, Madison police say

Several boxes of vape pens were stolen during a burglary of a North Side gas station on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the Mobil station, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., about 11:35 p.m. Sunday on a report of a burglary, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Video showed four people lurking around the business before one of them kicked open a glass door and two were seen entering the business, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.