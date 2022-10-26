 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vandals caused $30,000 in damage on UW campus in protest of right-wing speaker, police say

Two unidentified vandals caused $30,000 in damages to UW Memorial Union and Alumni Park in protest of a speech by a right-wing commentator on Monday, UW police said.

The two vandals arrived from the Langdon Street of the area around 4 a.m. before spray painting walls, signs and displays, memorials, art and boats, said UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott. The graffiti had messages chiding UW for hosting Matt Walsh, a right-wing political commentator scheduled to screen his film, "What is a Woman?" that same Monday night. The film has been heavily criticized for being transphobic.

UW police released photos of the vandals, who they are unable to identify since they were well covered and wearing masks. 

UW police urges anyone that recognizes the two vandals or has any information to contact them at 608-264-2677 or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3tips.com.

The vandals wrote "Listen up UW: Stop letting Nazi transphobes talk," onto Alumni Park. Photo provided by UWPD.
'ACAB,' is spray painted several times over Bucky the Badger. Photos shared by UWPD.
