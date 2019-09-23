Madison fire truck tight crop
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

A van crashed into a Near East Side home on Sunday morning, causing damage but no injuries, the Madison Fire Department reported.

A Dodge Caravan crashed into the house at the intersection of Leitch Court and Elizabeth Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Two people inside the home were not injured, and two occupants of the Caravan didn’t seek emergency medical care, Schuster said.

The crash damaged the central air conditioning unit, part of the basement foundation, and a natural gas line in the basement. MGE was called and shut down natural gas service to the home until repairs can be made to the pipes, Schuster said.

The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team inspected the house and determined it was safe and there was no need for temporary housing, though the occupants said they would be staying with friends until gas service was restored, Schuster said.

No information was available on the cause of the crash or any enforcement action.

