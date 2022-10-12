Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate on-ramp; 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE — Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an on-ramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.

The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to CNH (Case-New Holland) Industrial's Mount Pleasant factory at the intersection of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) and Oakes Road, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

None of the deceased or injured have been publicly identified. CNHi did confirm that one of the dead was the driver and the other who died was a contracted employee of the company. The conditions of those hospitalized is not presently known.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that early this morning a van transporting contract workers to our Racine factory was involved in an accident," CNHi said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims, those workers who were injured and those who were involved in the accident.”

Tractors primarily are produced in the Mount Pleasant factory.

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.