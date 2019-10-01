Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
Two UW-Madison students from China were victims of scammers pretending to be Chinese police in separate incidents on Monday, Madison police reported.

The scammers identified themselves as Chinese police officers and convinced the victims they were ensnared in some sort of passport fraud and that to avoid jail and heavy fines they needed to wire money to China via a Chinese messaging application, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Both students did send large sums of money to China before realizing they had been duped, DeSpain said.

