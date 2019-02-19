Try 1 month for 99¢
A UW-Madison student was mugged on a bike path near campus in January, by a woman the student initially felt sorry for because she looked like she was homeless.

The strong arm robbery happened the night of Jan. 13 on the Southwest Commuter Path near North Orchard Street, Madison police said.

The 20-year-old female student didn't report it originally but others compelled her to report what happened.

"She was walking on the path when the robber ran up to her and asked 'Do you have any money?'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim said she sounded sad."

When the victim said she didn't have any money, the suspect's demeanor changed.

"The suspect became angry, placed a hand in her pocket as if she might have a weapon, and told the victim 'I really need you to give me your money,'" DeSpain said.

The student gave the suspect all of her money, then the suspect wanted to see her phone.

"At this point, the victim decided to run, and she made it home safely," DeSpain said. "She was able to look back to see the robber talking with a man, who must have been somewhere nearby at the time of the crime."

The suspect is a white female in her 50s, long dark hair, a bruise under her left eye, wearing several coats, the top one being a forest green winter jacket.

