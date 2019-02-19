...SNOW AND WINTRY MIX FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE...
.SNOW WILL QUICKLY SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING FROM THE SOUTHWEST. A QUICK 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN
SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WITH SLIGHTLY LOWER AMOUNTS IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, RIGHT DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE.
SNOW WILL BECOME MIXED WITH OR CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN
ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING, AND ACROSS PORTIONS
OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BY MIDDLE WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON. THE SNOW AND WINTRY MIX WILL EXIT TO THE NORTH FROM
LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WEST OF A LINE
FROM PORTAGE TO DARLINGTON, AND 2 TO 4 INCHES ELSEWHERE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE FOR
AREAS WITH THE LIGHTER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY
ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A UW-Madison student was mugged on a bike path near campus in January, by a woman the student initially felt sorry for because she looked like she was homeless.
The strong arm robbery happened the night of Jan. 13 on the Southwest Commuter Path near North Orchard Street, Madison police said.
The 20-year-old female student didn't report it originally but others compelled her to report what happened.
"She was walking on the path when the robber ran up to her and asked 'Do you have any money?'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim said she sounded sad."
When the victim said she didn't have any money, the suspect's demeanor changed.
"The suspect became angry, placed a hand in her pocket as if she might have a weapon, and told the victim 'I really need you to give me your money,'" DeSpain said.
The student gave the suspect all of her money, then the suspect wanted to see her phone.
"At this point, the victim decided to run, and she made it home safely," DeSpain said. "She was able to look back to see the robber talking with a man, who must have been somewhere nearby at the time of the crime."
The suspect is a white female in her 50s, long dark hair, a bruise under her left eye, wearing several coats, the top one being a forest green winter jacket.
