UW police seek hate crime charges against Madison man for alleged attack on Asian student

UW-Madison police said Wednesday they are seeking hate crime charges against a Madison man for an incident Oct. 16 involving a student of Asian descent.
At about 6:45 p.m. that day, the student was walking home from the Nicholas Recreation Center when unprovoked, the man later identified as Gary Stephens, 34, of Madison slapped the student’s phone from his hand, smashing it on the ground and uttered a racial slur to the student, UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.
UW police investigators identified Stevens through witness statements and security camera footage, and he was arrested on Saturday by Madison police on separate charges, Lovicott said.
On Monday, UW police referred the following charges against Stephens related to the Oct. 16 incident: disorderly conduct–hate crime enhancer, criminal damage, and bail jumping, Lovicott said.
Stephens, who has no affiliation with UW-Madison, is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Court on Wednesday, Lovicott said.