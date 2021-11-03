 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW police seek hate crime charges against Madison man for alleged attack on Asian student
alert

UW police seek hate crime charges against Madison man for alleged attack on Asian student

Gary Stephens booking photo

Gary Stephens.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

UW-Madison police said Wednesday they are seeking hate crime charges against a Madison man for an incident Oct. 16 involving a student of Asian descent.

At about 6:45 p.m. that day, the student was walking home from the Nicholas Recreation Center when unprovoked, the man later identified as Gary Stephens, 34, of Madison slapped the student’s phone from his hand, smashing it on the ground and uttered a racial slur to the student, UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

UW police investigators identified Stevens through witness statements and security camera footage, and he was arrested on Saturday by Madison police on separate charges, Lovicott said.

On Monday, UW police referred the following charges against Stephens related to the Oct. 16 incident: disorderly conduct–hate crime enhancer, criminal damage, and bail jumping, Lovicott said.

Stephens, who has no affiliation with UW-Madison, is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Court on Wednesday, Lovicott said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics