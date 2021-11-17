 Skip to main content
UW police release photos of golf course wallet thief
UW police release photos of golf course wallet thief

Photos have been released of a man authorities said stole a wallet from University Ridge Golf Course and made purchases with a stolen credit card, UW-Madison police said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The man stole the wallet from a golf bag at the Southwest Side golf course and later made purchases at a nearby business with a credit card from the stolen wallet, police said on social media.

The suspect, in his 50s or 60s, is about 6 feet tall with a heavy-set build and short dark air. He was seen driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with damage on the driver-side front door and front fender.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

