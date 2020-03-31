UW Police Department investigating double homicide at UW Arboretum

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating a double homicide at the UW Arboretum Tuesday.
A jogger saw a man and a woman lying in a ditch at about 6:30 a.m., spokesman Marc Lovicott said.
The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital where she died shortly after, Lovicott said.
The police said residents should avoid the Arboretum, particularly the Wingra Drive entrance at the intersection with Haywood Drive.
Anyone with information on the homicides can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
The police department is confident another person was involved in the deaths and that the incident is not a murder-suicide, Lovicott told the State Journal.
This is the first homicide investigation for the UWPD "in a very long time," Lovicott said.
Officers with UWPD and the Madison Police Department were still stationed at the Wingra Street entrance to the Arboretum in the afternoon Tuesday and directed joggers and walkers away from the popular route.
Madison Police originally responded to the emergency call Tuesday morning, spokesman Joel DeSpain said, but officers determined the homicides fell under UWPD's jurisdiction.
UWPD is handling the investigation, Lovicott said.
"We're supporting them and have offered them resources," DeSpain said.
An MPD drone was used in the area to assess the scene and surrounding area to look for evidence, Lovicott said.
Two other homicides this year have been in MPD's jurisdiction.
This report will be updated.
State Journal reporter Shanzeh Ahmad contributed to this report.
