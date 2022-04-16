UW-Madison police stepping up Downtown patrols after back-to-back armed robberies

UW-Madison police is stepping up its patrols of the Downtown area this weekend after two back-to-back armed robberies on Friday evening.

No arrests have been made yet in the robbery of a McDonald's and then a Walgreens a few hours later, Madison police said Saturday. In both cases, the robber was male and armed with a gun, UW-Madison police said. No injuries were reported.

Both happened near UW-Madison's campus and prompted UW-Madison police to call for the public to stay away from the areas as officers searched for the armed robber or robbers.

It's unclear whether the robberies are related. Madison police is investigating.

The first armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 1102 Regent Street, according to Madison police. The second was around 8:50 p.m. at the Walgreens at 311 East Campus Mall.

Madison police declined to specify what, if anything, was stolen from the businesses.

"Please be alert and vigilant — and call 911 if you ever feel unsafe or need police assistance," UW-Madison police wrote to students on Saturday.

Madison police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.