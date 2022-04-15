 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Madison police search for robber armed with gun

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

UW-Madison police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday on the Near West Side. 

Officers were seeking a robber armed with a gun and asking the public to avoid the area of Dayton Street and South Mills Street starting around 5:40 p.m. By 6:15 p.m., the area was all clear. 

UW-Police did not say what business was robbed, but were still on scene investigating around 6:15 p.m. 

The armed robbery suspect was last seen around 5:50 p.m. heading east on Dayton Street riding a bike with red wheels, UW-Madison police said. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. 

Before that, the robber was seen around 5:40 p.m. heading north on South Mills Street. 

Police believe the suspect has now left the area. 

