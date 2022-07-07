UW-Madison police request hate crime enhancer with disorderly conduct charge against Illinois man

UW-Madison police said they are requesting a hate crime enhancer with a disorderly conduct charge against an Illinois man for an incident on campus on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, UW police received a report about a possible hate crime that had occurred two days earlier, UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

A UW staff member who is of Asian descent told investigators he was running on the Lakeshore Path near Lot 60 about 8:45 a.m. on Monday when a man yelled a racial slur from inside a vehicle. The man then got out of the vehicle and approached the UW staffer, who said he feared for his safety and was able to run from the scene and away from the man, Lovicott said.

UW officers went to the scene after the staffer reported it on Wednesday morning and found the suspected vehicle of the man who yelled the slur, and made contact with the driver, Tom N. Gbean, 28, of Oswego, Illinois, Lovicott said.

UW police are asking the Dane County District Attorney’s Office to file disorderly conduct charges with a hate crime enhancer against Gbean, who has no affiliation with UW-Madison, Lovicott said.