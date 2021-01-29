UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman bans use of 'thin blue line' flag

In a Nov. 17 statement, Roman said her department condemned the use of the flag when it was “intended to defend hate” or “invalidate social justice movements advocating for meaningful police reform.”

But she also defended the flag in some contexts, explaining that to police, the flag symbolizes officers’ commitment to public service and their willingness to sacrifice their own lives to protect others. The line is meant to symbolize police as the “thin line” that protects society from chaos. She acknowledged that it has recently been used to support white supremacy and “dishonor the police profession.”

At the time, Roman did not commit to removing the flag, nor another thin blue line “installation” at the Police Department’s office. She did commit to “including this concern as part of our ongoing discussions both internally and externally.”

In her recent email to staff, Roman said her past efforts to explain what the flag means to some officers while also denouncing the hateful acts committed under the banner of the thin blue line “continue to fall short in ways I can’t simply ignore.’