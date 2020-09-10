UW-Madison police also seeking charges against Madison man for racist graffiti on buildings

There was also graffiti at University Book Store, 711 State St., stating "AB Aryan Brotherhood."

The pay station at the parking ramp was sprayed with the words "AB Aryan Bros." Another building at 409 N. Lake St. was sprayed with the words "AB, AB Aryan Bros."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Aryan Brothers is the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate.

Madison police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of Downtown racist graffiti author Madison police said they hope that surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on several buildings in the area of the 700 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.

Englert is set for a plea hearing later this month in three cases, the most serious involving a stolen UW-Madison truck that Englert is alleged to have driven to Shawano County in June 2019. The case was paused for several months while Englert received treatment to return him to competency.

The other two cases involve threats made to a woman who did not give him a cigarette he asked her for, and an incident in which Englert is alleged to have swung a knife at a man on North Frances Street, trying to stab him. Those are alleged to have happened in July and August.

Englert is also charged with threatening some State Street food cart owners in late August and breaking a window at a building on Thierer Road in July.

