UW-Madison police also seeking charges against Madison man for racist graffiti on buildings

UW-Madison police said Thursday they also are seeking charges against a 71-year-old Madison man who was arrested earlier this week by Madison police for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti on buildings.
John G. Englert, 71, who was already booked into the Dane County Jail after being arrested by Madison police, is being referred for charges of graffiti and bail jumping by UW police, department spokesman Marc Lovicott said in a statement.
UW officers recognized Englert on security cameras in the campus area around the time of the graffiti incidents, and he’s accused of tagging multiple buildings last Thursday with racist and hateful messages. City security cameras captured Englert tagging State Street area buildings with similar messages to what was found on campus buildings, Lovicott said.
Englert has two pending felony cases and three pending misdemeanor cases in Dane County, along with pending criminal traffic and misdemeanor cases in Shawano County.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the Madison case:
Police were called to an apartment building at 305 N. Frances St. where "AB Aryan Brotherhood" had been sprayed onto the side of the building. St. Paul Catholic Center, 723 State St., had similar black spray paint spelling out "AB WLM White Lives Matter Most."
There was also graffiti at University Book Store, 711 State St., stating "AB Aryan Brotherhood."
The pay station at the parking ramp was sprayed with the words "AB Aryan Bros." Another building at 409 N. Lake St. was sprayed with the words "AB, AB Aryan Bros."
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Aryan Brothers is the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate.
Madison police said they hope that surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on several buildings in the area of the 700 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.
Englert is set for a plea hearing later this month in three cases, the most serious involving a stolen UW-Madison truck that Englert is alleged to have driven to Shawano County in June 2019. The case was paused for several months while Englert received treatment to return him to competency.
The other two cases involve threats made to a woman who did not give him a cigarette he asked her for, and an incident in which Englert is alleged to have swung a knife at a man on North Frances Street, trying to stab him. Those are alleged to have happened in July and August.
Englert is also charged with threatening some State Street food cart owners in late August and breaking a window at a building on Thierer Road in July.
