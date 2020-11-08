UW-Madison investigating after video shows employee on motorcycle drive through group of protesters

Stickers supporting Trump are visible on Yaeger's motorcycle.

Andi Janeway, a protester who uses they/them pronouns, said they and at least two others were hit by Yaeger's motorcycle. Janeway, 25, works at UW-Madison in the Community Arts Collaboratory and has been an active participant in the local Black Lives Matter protests since May 30.

"He struck me with his motorcycle," Janeway said. "My hands got caught in one of the wires coming off the handle bar. And then he dragged me about a car length before pulling around to further harass us before he fled the scene."

Janeway was left with a bruised right tricep, pulled tendons in their right hand and a bruised right pinky bone, and another protester had bruising and tenderness on her back after being struck, Janeway said.

Another had extensive bruising on his foot after it was run over, according to Janeway, and a fourth protester was burned by the exhaust from the motorcycle.

Janeway said they spoke with police and want to press charges for the incident.

"I don’t believe that this behavior should be allowed to continue," Janeway said.