UW-Madison graduate student arrested for alleged sexual assault on campus last weekend

Madison police arrested a UW-Madison graduate student on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on campus last weekend, authorities reported.
A 20-year-old woman was walking on University Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when a man followed her, reached up her dress and assaulted her, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report. The woman ran and police arrived on scene, but the suspect wasn't found.
The department's publicity of the alleged Sunday morning assault led an unspecified number of additional women who had experienced similar assaults to come forward, helping police identify Mehrdad Zareh Bannad Kouki, 30, as the suspect involved in the Sunday incident and two other alleged encounters.
UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas confirmed on Wednesday that Zareh Bannad Kouki is enrolled as a Ph.D student in mechanical engineering who began his studies in the fall of 2017.
University records show Zareh Bannad Kouki was an instructor in the spring 2020 semester. Lucas said he is currently employed as a research assistant in the College of Engineering.
A federal student privacy law prevents UW-Madison from discussing pending disciplinary actions against students, Lucas said. In general, the university takes "all appropriate steps," including emergency suspension where warranted, to protect the safety of individual students and the campus community and to hold responsible individuals accountable.
Zareh Bannad Kouki was arrested on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, and lewd and lascivious behavior in the Sunday assault, officer Michael Malloy said in a report. He was also arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior in one of the two other incidents, and fourth-degree sexual assault in the other.
Zareh Bannad Kouki was booked into jail around midnight Wednesday and posted bail around 1:20 a.m., Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.
Zareh Bannad Kouki did not immediately respond to a message sent to his university email address.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com. Victims can find information and resources at go.madison.com/uw-victim-resources.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.