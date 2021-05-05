UW-Madison graduate student arrested for alleged sexual assault on campus last weekend

Madison police arrested a UW-Madison graduate student on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on campus last weekend, authorities reported.

A 20-year-old woman was walking on University Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when a man followed her, reached up her dress and assaulted her, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report. The woman ran and police arrived on scene, but the suspect wasn't found.

The department's publicity of the alleged Sunday morning assault led an unspecified number of additional women who had experienced similar assaults to come forward, helping police identify Mehrdad Zareh Bannad Kouki, 30, as the suspect involved in the Sunday incident and two other alleged encounters.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas confirmed on Wednesday that Zareh Bannad Kouki is enrolled as a Ph.D student in mechanical engineering who began his studies in the fall of 2017.

University records show Zareh Bannad Kouki was an instructor in the spring 2020 semester. Lucas said he is currently employed as a research assistant in the College of Engineering.