UW grad gets 5 years in prison for shooting friend in back during 2021 drug deal

A Dane County judge sentenced a 25-year-old Madison man and recent UW grad to five years in prison on Tuesday for shooting a friend in the back during a Downtown drug deal gone wrong last year.

Xavier J. Bandera, 25, will serve time for second-degree reckless injury and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a far cry from the attempted first-degree homicide charge initially sought by prosecutors. Bandera pled guilty to the lesser charges in September.

Bandera's sentence stems from a March 2021 incident on the 300 block of North Pickney Street where Bandera chased after a man who had just stolen marijuana oil from him during a drug deal.

Out in the street, Bandera then shot the man, 21-year-old Alfredo Dorentes-Ortiz, once through the torso.

The bullet damaged Dorentes-Ortiz's liver, stomach and diaphragm and narrowly missed his heart. Within days, Dorentes-Ortiz forgave Bandera during a court hearing.

In a courtroom packed with Bandera's family and friends Tuesday, the 25-year-old's parents and sister said the behavior was unprecedented for Bandera, who graduated with honors from East High School and earned a degree in Asian Studies from UW.

"He's still so young, with so much left to do," his sister told the court.

But prosecutors painted Bandera as a sophisticated drug dealer.

In his Pickney Street apartment, Bandera had an "arsenal" of weapons and thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including pot, LSD, MDMA and crystal meth, Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Rennicke said in court Tuesday.

Bandera's attorney, Brian Brophy, tried to contextualize Bandera's drug use and possession as the typical behavior of college-aged adults, adding that Bandera had an interest in philosophers and writers who advocated drug use.

Brophy asked that his client get probation for the charges.

While handing down her sentencing decision, Judge Julie Genovese said "there's arrogance here of the law doesn't apply to me."

"You ran after him and shot him," Genovese said. "I'm supposed to give him a pass because he and his buddies are reading Carl Sagan, Jean-Paul Sartre and Jack Kerouac?"

All told, Bandera will have two years of supervision after his prison sentence. Genovese also gave the 25-year-old one year of concurring jail time for his drug conviction.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999