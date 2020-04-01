You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-04-01

UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, sources say
UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, sources say

A UW-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, according to five sources with knowledge of the situation.

Dr. Beth Potter, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, are the homicide victims, said the sources, who requested confidentiality because they weren't authorized to speak publicly before officials released the identities.

Dr. Beth Potter

Potter

A jogger saw a man and a woman lying in a ditch in the arboretum early Tuesday morning. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after, police said Tuesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that more information will be released later in the day or tomorrow after autopsies are completed.

The UW-Madison Police Department declined to confirm the identities early Wednesday afternoon but provided an update about the investigation. “We don’t believe this was a random act. We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” spokesman Marc Lovicott said.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She and her husband had three children, according to a profile on the department's website.

Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, sent an email to medical school staff and others late Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply saddened to share with you the tragic news about the untimely death of Beth Potter MD, a professor in our Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health,” the email said.

Golden said more information likely would be released later Wednesday. He didn't return an email seeking comment, and UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien referred a reporter to Lovicott and the medical examiner's office.

“Under any circumstances, the loss of such a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend would be incredibly devastating,” Golden's email said. “Considering all that we are currently experiencing, Beth’s loss is exceptionally painful and difficult to bear.”

Another message from UW confirmed Potter’s death was not related to COVID-19.

