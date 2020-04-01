UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, sources say

A UW-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, according to five sources with knowledge of the situation.

Dr. Beth Potter, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, are the homicide victims, said the sources, who requested confidentiality because they weren't authorized to speak publicly before officials released the identities.

A jogger saw a man and a woman lying in a ditch in the arboretum early Tuesday morning. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after, police said Tuesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that more information will be released later in the day or tomorrow after autopsies are completed.

The UW-Madison Police Department declined to confirm the identities early Wednesday afternoon but provided an update about the investigation. “We don’t believe this was a random act. We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” spokesman Marc Lovicott said.