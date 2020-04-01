UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say

A UW-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the double homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, died from "homicidal related trauma," the office said in a statement.
The pair were found by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch in the Arboretum early Tuesday morning. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner's office said.
The UW-Madison Police Department, which is investigating the killings, offered no explanation Tuesday that pointed toward any suspects or motive. But spokesman Marc Lovicott said investigators don't believe it was a random act.
"We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.
Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She and her husband had three children, according to a profile that is no longer visible on the department's website.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, notified medical school staff and others of Potter's death in an email late Wednesday morning.
“I am deeply saddened to share with you the tragic news about the untimely death of Beth Potter MD, a professor in our Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health,” the email said.
Golden's email said said more information would be released later. He didn't return an email from the Wisconsin State Journal seeking comment, and UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien referred a reporter to Lovicott and the medical examiner's office.
“Under any circumstances, the loss of such a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend would be incredibly devastating,” Golden's email said. “Considering all that we are currently experiencing, Beth’s loss is exceptionally painful and difficult to bear.”
Another message from UW confirmed Potter’s death was not related to COVID-19.
Photos from the air: See birds'-eye views of Madison from 1907 to today
Looking west, 1907
Looking southeast, 1907
Central business district, 1908
UW-Madison, 1908
Camp Randall, 1908
Looking toward Capitol, 1919
Capitol Square, 1919
Colorized view, 1919
View from King Street, 1919
Vilas Park, 1924
Picnic Point, 1924
UW-Madison campus, 1926
Aerial view of isthmus toward Lake Monona, 1928
Looking west, 1930
Aerial view of city, 1930
View of city in 1930
View includes lakes Mendota, Monona in 1930
Camp Randall, 1934
Aerial view of Governor's Island, 1935
Including UW campus, 1937
UW Arboretum, 1937
Aerial view of UW-Madison, 1946
Camp Randall, 1948
Aerial view in 1949
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
Aerial view, 1950
Aerial view of isthmus, 1950
Westgate Mall site, 1950s
Isthmus, 1952
South Park, 1956
Hill Farms, 1958
St. Raphael's, 1962
Near West Side, 1963
Highway 12-18 construction, 1962
UW aerial, 1960s
Capitol Square, 1960s
Downtown view, 1960s
View of Capitol Square, 1960s
Hilldale Shopping Center, 1966
UW-Madison campus, 1966
Monona Causeway construction, 1967
Capitol aerial, 1971
East Towne Mall construction, 1971
East Wash, 1975
State Street mall, 1977
Shopko aerial, 1980
East Towne Mall aerial, 1985
Capitol and beyond, 1996
Overture, Metropolitan Place, 2002
View of isthmus, 2004
View of isthmus, 2006
View of campus, 2015
Aerial view of Capitol, 2017
AERIALS-10-08192017125801 (copy)
Downtown, 2017
Aerial of Madison, 2018
Looking northwest, 2018
View of four lakes, 2018
Madison's isthmus, 2018
Edgewater aerial, 2018
Capitol Square, 2018
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.