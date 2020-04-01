You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say
0 comments
breaking top story

UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A UW-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the double homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, died from "homicidal related trauma," the office said in a statement.

Dr. Beth Potter

Potter

The pair were found by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch in the Arboretum early Tuesday morning. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner's office said.

The UW-Madison Police Department, which is investigating the killings, offered no explanation Tuesday that pointed toward any suspects or motive. But spokesman Marc Lovicott said investigators don't believe it was a random act.

"We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She and her husband had three children, according to a profile that is no longer visible on the department's website.

Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, notified medical school staff and others of Potter's death in an email late Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply saddened to share with you the tragic news about the untimely death of Beth Potter MD, a professor in our Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health,” the email said.

Golden's email said said more information would be released later. He didn't return an email from the Wisconsin State Journal seeking comment, and UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien referred a reporter to Lovicott and the medical examiner's office.

“Under any circumstances, the loss of such a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend would be incredibly devastating,” Golden's email said. “Considering all that we are currently experiencing, Beth’s loss is exceptionally painful and difficult to bear.”

Another message from UW confirmed Potter’s death was not related to COVID-19.

Photos from the air: See birds'-eye views of Madison from 1907 to today

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics