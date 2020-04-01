UW doctor, husband victims of double homicide, officials say

A UW-Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of the double homicide under investigation at the UW Arboretum, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Dr. Beth Potter, 52, a family medicine physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, died from "homicidal related trauma," the office said in a statement.

The pair were found by a jogger who saw them lying in a ditch in the Arboretum early Tuesday morning. Carre died at the scene, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly afterward, the medical examiner's office said.

The UW-Madison Police Department, which is investigating the killings, offered no explanation Tuesday that pointed toward any suspects or motive. But spokesman Marc Lovicott said investigators don't believe it was a random act.

"We think this was a targeted act of violence against these two individuals,” Lovicott said.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She and her husband had three children, according to a profile that is no longer visible on the department's website.

