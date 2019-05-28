A UTV driver from Milwaukee was killed Friday night when his vehicle struck a second UTV in Adams County.
Richard Strube, 46, was killed in the crash reported at about 7:45 p.m. Friday on 15th Avenue near Highway C in the town of Big Flats, the Sheriff's Office said.
The initial investigation showed two UTVs and two ATVs were traveling together on 15th Avenue, when the two UTVs crashed into each other.
The UTV driven by Strube rolled over and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Two other UTV passengers were hurt in the crash, with the two taken to a hospital for treatments of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Bureau of Law Enforcement of the DNR is continuing to investigate the crash.
Also assisting at the scene were Lifestar and Nekoosa EMS, Big Flats First Responders and the State Patrol.