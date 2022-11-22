Utility worker killed when struck by passing vehicle in Sauk County, authorities say

A utility worker was killed when he was struck by a passing vehicle in Sauk County on Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash between a 2003 Toyota Highlander and a 2012 Ford F450 with a utility trailer attached on Highway 23 south of Valley View Road in the town of Franklin was reported to the Sauk County Dispatch Center shortly before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

Deputies determined that the utility worker, a 25-year-old Edgerton man, was outside the Ford F450 attempting to offload equipment when he was struck by the southbound Highlander, which continued down the road before rolling over and coming to rest in the middle of the southbound lane, Meister said.

The worker was found dead in the southbound lane, Meister said.

The Highlander driver, a 17-year-old North Freedom girl, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Meister said.

The investigation is continuing and no names were released, pending notification of family members, Meister said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Plain Fire Department, Plain Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Sauk County Highway Department.

Highway 23 was closed for nearly four hours, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.