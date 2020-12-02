Utility regulators appeal power line ruling, seek to block discovery in conflict of interest case

“The decision is practically unreviewable on appeal from a final judgment because if the decision were overturned after trial it would be far too late,” the appeal states. “Appellants will have been subjected to exactly what the sovereign immunity defense is designed to avoid.”

The appeal comes days after a magistrate judge ordered the defendants to comply with the plaintiffs’ discovery requests.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year overturned another of Conley’s decisions, allowing the utilities behind the project to take part in the court proceedings.

The PSC had sought to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the Eleventh Amendment protects states and state agencies acting in their official capacity, but Conley found the commissioners play a direct role in defending and enforcing the permit, which he said precludes the claim of sovereign immunity.

Conley dismissed a separate claim that the line would result in an unjust taking of land for private benefit. He also dismissed Commissioner Ellen Nowak as a defendant.

