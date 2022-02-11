 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USPS delivery driver arrested for operating mail truck while intoxicated, Madison police say

A mail delivery van is parked in the parking lot of the United States Post Office in August 2020. 

Madison police pulled over a mail truck Thursday and arrested a U.S. Postal Service delivery driver for allegedly operating while intoxicated, police said. 

Witnesses reported that they saw a man in full Postal Service uniform who was stumbling and falling down at an East Side apartment building, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. 

Officers responded and pulled over the mail truck as it was traveling westbound in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m., Fryer said. 

The driver, Michael J. Weerts, was slumped down and did not respond to an airhorn shortly after officers pulled him over, Fryer said. 

Officers could smell alcohol and Weerts' speech was slurred when he spoke with officers, Fryer said. He failed field sobriety tests. 

Weerts' was arrested and cited for his first offense of operating while intoxicated. 

