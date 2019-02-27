A couple staying at a Wisconsin Dells hotel earlier this week made a startling find -- about 20 used syringes inside a bathroom wall.
Wisconsin Dells police went to the Polynesian Water Park Hotel on North Frontage Road on Monday after Brooke Abel and her boyfriend found the syringes in the wall behind the toilet paper holder.
"The only reason we found it was because it (the holder) was sticking out half way when he went to use the bathroom, and it basically fell out of the wall when he tugged the toilet paper," Abel said in a Facebook post.
The couple called police about drug paraphernalia found in the room, but police didn't say if the syringes had been used for drugs.
The syringes were taken out of the wall by police, and hotel staff inspected other rooms at the hotel, police said in a release. It wasn't known how long the syringes were in the wall or who put them there.
The investigation is continuing.