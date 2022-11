US Navy recruiter arrested for child enticement, child sexual assault, Janesville police say

A U.S. Navy recruiter was arrested Monday on multiple counts of child enticement and child sexual assault, Janesville police reported.

Bryan M. Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesney Park, Illinois, was arrested Monday at 4:45 p.m. on four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner said in a statement.

Bradley-Hubbard was assigned to the Janesville Naval Recruitment Office, 2900 Deerfield Dr., and in the fall of 2021 began recruitment efforts at a local high school, where several girls reported inappropriate behaviors by Bradley-Hubbard, Kleisner said.

Bradley-Hubbard used his position as a naval recruiter to gain access to the girls and obtain personal information. He had conversations with them through Snap Chat and other social media, telling them he was 18, and is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two girls and attempted sexual contact with another, Kleisner said.

Bradley-Hubbard was responsible for recruiting at other area schools in Rock County and surrounding areas. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating Bradley-Hubbard separately from Janesville police, but the agencies are sharing information, Kleisner said.