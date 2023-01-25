US Marshal Service helping in search for suspect in Madison shooting death

The U.S. Marshal Service is helping in the search for a suspect in a Madison shooting death, Madison police reported.

Charvis Blue, 29, of Madison, is wanted on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police ask anyone who sees Blue to call 911, and anyone with information about the incident or Charvis is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

A criminal complaint filed in October charged Blue for the July 22 death of Laron D. Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee, who was found in the back seat of a gunshot-wracked car in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street on Madison’s North Side.

Court documents from the case indicate Bynum was shot in the car on Vera Court, and then the car’s driver drove away from the shooting scene before the car stopped running on Vahlen Street.

Blue also is wanted in a separate gun-related felony, and for allegedly taking part in looting on State Street on May 30, 2020.

An earlier criminal complaint filed on July 29 charged Aquille T. Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Lowe was arrested Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, and was extradited to Wisconsin.

On Aug. 31, prosecutors also charged Jakyra Y. Peeples, 22, of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime. She is alleged to have been driving the vehicle that carried Lowe and Blue to the scene of the shooting on Vera Court, then to Vahlen Street, where several other shots were fired.

The earlier complaints had made reference to a second man, now identified as Blue, being with Lowe when it’s alleged Lowe fired the shots.